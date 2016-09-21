French landings in sunny Burnley for keen ramblers

Not even an air traffic control strike could deter a group of French ramblers from heading for the beautiful countryside around Burnley.

After their original plane was cancelled due to the strike, the group, from Vitry-sur-Seine, which is Burnley's twin town, booked a flight a day later and were out in the picturesque surroundings of Hurstwood within hours of landing.

Hosted by members of the Burnley Twinning Association, the ramblers also visited Stocks reservoir near Slaidburn and Bolton's Jumbles Country Park.

The french visitors loved the Lancashire countryside as it is so different from their own suburbs.

Their stay was rounded off with an evening of music, singing and dancing at St Clement's Court in Barrowford.

The Burnley hosts are set to visit France next Spring to take part in a walking programme designed especially for them.