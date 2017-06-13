Four decades in the same job is labour of love for Carole

Pharmacy technician Carole Livesey has been working at the heart of a community she loves for an incredible 40 years

From the moment she began her job at Bailey and Garrett’s Chemist in Rosegrove as a shy teenager, Carole loved it and has never wanted to work anywhere else.

“I can’t believe it has been 40 years,” said Carole who is now 55. “I love my job and it is the customers who I have got to know over the years who make it so great.”

It was one of the original late owners of the shop, Edmund Bailey, who offered Carole the job when he asked one of her teachers at the former Ivy Bank High School in Burnley if she knew of anyone who would be suitable for the role.

Carole said: “I was at school helping out with administration duties not really sure what I wanted to do with my life.

“I felt so nervous when I started here but as soon as I walked in it felt right.”

Mr Bailey and his wife Peggy took Carole under their wing, along with Mr Bailey’s business partner, Jim Garrett, teaching her all about the profession and she remains forever grateful for the love and care they showed her.

Carole said: “The business has changed so much over the years.

“When I first started we used to weigh babies here and also make up our own cough bottles for people.

“Some of the older customers still come in here and request them.”

Health and safety rules now forbid Carole and her colleagues from making up their own cough mixtures and also from dispensing Indian brandee, something they would do on a regular basis.

Diehard Burnley fan Carole, who lives in Hapton with her husband Andrew and daughter Natalie (25), said: “It didn’t have alcohol in it, it was just a great tonic for people.”

As one of the best known faces in Rosegrove, Carole has served a couple of generations of customers and she loves chatting with them and hearing about their lives and families.

“They come in here and trust us, it is a big responsibility but for some of the older customers we may be the only people they have had contact with that day.”

Newbridge Health Care Ltd took over the business a couple of years ago and colleagues past and present threw a surprise party for Carole at the Agra indian restaurant.