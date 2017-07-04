FootGolf pitches up in Burnley

The UK’s fastest-growing sport is teeing off in Burnley, with a new 18-hole FootGolf course set to open on Saturday, July 8th at Towneley.

The course - created as part of the nine-hole golf course - is managed by Burnley Leisure, with Neil Hutchinson, head of operations, saying: “Burnley Leisure is delighted to bring this new sport to the area.

“It’s a family and community-orientated sport that needs no expensive equipment or large teams to play,” Neil added. “Towneley golf course is the ideal venue in a beautiful parkland setting.”

FootGolf consists of players using their feet to get a ball into the hole in the same vein as golf, with players welcome to bring their own football or hire one from the venue.

“We’re hoping to encourage people of all ages to give it a shot,” Neil continued. “We’re also establishing friendly and competitive events.”

With 18-hole prices starting from £5 or children and £10 for adults, rounds take about two hours to complete, while players are advised that football boots are not allowed, so suitable trainers or Astroturf boots should be worn.