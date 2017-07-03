Footballers and employers team up

A junior football club is hoping to kick on to a bright future after securing a sponsorship deal with one of Burnley's biggest employers.

The VEKA group has also organised a friendly football fixture on July 16th which will pit Rosegrove coaches against a team of employees from VEKA Group at the Kiddrow Lane ground, just a stone's throw from the Rossendale Road Industrial Estate where the Group is based.

All proceeds from the match will go towards raising funds at Rosegrove, and VEKA's chosen charity for 2017, Pendleside Hospice.

Dawn Stockell, marketing director for VEKA Group, said: “Everyone here is thrilled that we are now the official sponsor of Rosegrove FC. The new match and training kits look absolutely fantastic in VEKA blue too. As for the charity match, I know lots of people here are raring to get on the pitch and we're sure the day will raise lots of money for the club itself and Pendleside Hospice.

“The club ethos of ‘Listen, Respect, Fun’ is aligned to VEKA Group’s own brand values and working with the Rosegrove Football Club it is clear that it offers so much more than just football; this is a club that helps children from the ages of 3 to 13 learn about respect, sportsmanship and being part of a team; life skills which far outlast the time they spend on the pitch.”

Rosegrove Football Club officially opened in March 2011, having started out a year earlier as just a small group of infant school children and parents.

Six years later, the football club has grown to more than 300 members, and playing in matches for the Accrington District League, East Lancashire Football Alliance and the North Valley Burnley Youth League. The club is totally not-for-profit with coaching staff consisting solely of volunteers and every penny raised going back into the club.

Guy Owen, chairman at Rosegrove Football Club, said: “Rosegrove is growing continuously with 24 teams entered into leagues for next season, all of which are under 13. As a grassroots club, we do need help financially and this is why this partnership was important to us. The new kits look fantastic, as well as the training kits and coaches' tops. We are very excited about the future of our club, and the long term relationship we have with VEKA.”