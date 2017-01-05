Fitness for all at Gannow

Ladies, children and people with a disability have improved their dance skills and fitness thanks to two leading ladies.

Donna Fletcher and Janine Berry run the non profit community group D and J Unique Fitness at Gannow Community Centre, with help from Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (BPRCVS).

Donna said they now plan to run extra classes so that more can benefit.

She said: “At the moment we are running a children’s freestyle dance class on Wednesdays where we teach all styles of dance and then give the children some dinner. We teach fun party and disco dances for our learning disability dance group every Thursday 11am-12pm.

“We also cater for ladies only fitness and a ladies luncheon club. We hope to put on more classes in the future.”

For more details on the classes call 07581626598 or 07776134240.