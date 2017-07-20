Fitness fans with right moves win school its own gym

Fitness fans put their muscle behind a national challenge to help win a Burnley primary school £7,000 worth of gym equipment.

Members of Crow Wood Leisure in Burnley took part in the Let’s Move Challenge and left their rivals across the UK standing by winning for the third year running.

The contest, staged by Technogym, which supplies all the equipment to Crow Wood, set out the challenge to notch up as many moves as possible.

And the 700 members at Crow Wood tallied three million moves in three weeks. The gym equipment will be presented to Casterton Primary School which was one of several across Lancashire that made a bid for it.

Crow Wood Health and Fitness Manager Mrs Janine Philp said: “We felt that Casterton were extremely worthy winners as they just missed out last year."

The previous two winners were Wellfield Primary and Blessed Trinity RC College and Crow Wood are planning to claim the prize again in 2018.