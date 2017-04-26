Firework victim Tyler set for treatment at country's top eye hospital

The young schoolboy, who was hit in the face with a firework, is to have treatment at the UK's top eye hospitals.

Tyler Norris-Sayers suffered devastating eye injuries when a firework flew into the crowd at a display held at the Rosegrove Railway Club in November.

Tyler Norris-Sayers with one of his gifts from the Jap2Jap club with his mum Nicola and club member Richard Brockley.

He has undergone a series of operations on his eye as surgeons battled to save his sight and he is now awaiting treatment at the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead, West Sussex, which specialises in reconstructive surgery.

His mum, Nicola said: "They are going to do everything they can to restore Tyler's sight and they are confident something can be done to help him but it may take many years to sort.

"The plan is for a corneal reconstruction and stem cell transplants but first they need to open Tyler's eye and remove the scar tissue.''

The delicate procedure will involve taking a skin graft from Tyler's mouth to use as a membrane to protect his eye and eventually he will be fitted with a special contact lens.

The good news comes as car mad Tyler was treated to his own personal car show on Sunday when members of the Jap2Jap club rolled into town for the second time in his honour.

A high powered convoy of Subaru Imprezas roared onto the Empire Business Park and Tyler was the guest of honour with his family.

The event was organised by club member Richard Brocklley and Tyler was presented with a selection of gifts including a limited edition Fast and furious Mitsubishi Eclipse model from Paul Hestford of Elemental Models.

He was also taken for a spin, along with a few other children, by Will Jefferson in a stunning Mazda Mx5.

Tyler,a pupil at Whittlefield Primary School, and his family have been inundated with messages of support since the horrific accident.

Nicola said: "I would like to thank the Jap2Jap club for everything they have done for Tyler and also to all the people who continue to ask about him and send me messages of support and love."