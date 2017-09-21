Firefighters tackle house blaze

Three fire engines were called to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



Crews from Burnley, Padiham and Hyndburn were called to the house in Faraday Street at 3-45am after the 999 call.

The blaze had broke out in a freezer in the cellar of the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames.

They also used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat from the house.

There were no casualties after the incident.

