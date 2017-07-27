Firefighters tackle bedroom blaze

Fire crews were called to a house in Billington in the early hours of this morning.

The householder in Pasturelands Drive rang 999 when the light fitting in a bedroom sparked and smoke started pouring from it at 1-15am.

Two fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn responded to the 999 call and used hand tools to make the light fitting safe.

Although the light did not set on fire there was a lot of smoke and a portable extractor fan unit was required to clear it all away.