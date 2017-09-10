Firefighters search for persons believed trapped in Nelson house fire

An emergency call that someone might be trapped inside a house on fire in Nelson sparked a search and rescue operation yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call about the house on fire in Crawford Street, Nelson, at just after 3-30pm yesterday.

Fire engines and crews from Nelson, Burnley and Colne responded and firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, confirmed after a search and rescue operation that there were in fact no casualties in the building.

Two hose reels and one main hydrant jet were used to extinguish the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.