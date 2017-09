Firefighters rescued the occupant of a bungalow after a fire broke out there last night.

Three crews were called to the address in Brandwood Grove, Burnley, at 7-05pm.

Four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire, which started in a refuse bag.

The occupant was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.