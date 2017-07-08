Firefighters investigating suspicious fire

Firefighters have launched an investigation into a fire that authorities are considering suspicious involving wheelie bin and a property on Eastham Street.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, with firefighters alerted to the blaze at 8:10pm to which two fire engines were called out, with no injuries reported.

“On arrival, firefighters used a ventilation unit, one hose reel and two breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire," a fire service spokesman said. "There was severe damage to the back door of the property and the wheelie bin.

"The back door has been boarded up to make the property secure," the comment added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, yet fire officials believe that the blaze was started deliberately.