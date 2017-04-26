Search

Firebugs torch car at side of road in broad daylight

Fire crews were called out when a car was set alight deliberately in Brierfield

Arsonists set fire to a car in Brierfield this afternoon.

The vehicle was set alight in Halifax Road at around 3-30pm and firefighters from Nelson used a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames.

There were no casualties and police have been informed.