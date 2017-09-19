Fire engulfs derelict Burnley pub

Firefighters raced to a fire at a derelict Burnley pub this afternoon.

The blaze ripped through all three storeys of the Adelphi pub in Railway Street.

Crews from Burnley, Padiham, Nelson and an aerial ladder platform from Preston were called to the scene at 4-45pm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereels and a main jet to extinguish the fire, which had been started deliberately.

There were no casualties.

Police have launched an investigation.