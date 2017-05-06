Fire engines called out to early morning Burnley shed fire

Two fire engines were called out to extinguish a shed fire in the early hours of this morning in Burnley.

At 2:46am this morning, two fire engines are their crews from Burnley Fire Station were called out to a property on Rossendale Road to deal with a shed fire, which they found "well alight" upon arrival.

At the incident, firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, with no injuries reported either as a result of the fire itself or the extinguishing efforts.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.