Fire crews tackle loft fire at Burnley home

Three fire engines were called to a house in Burnley yesterday afternoon (Saturday) when a fire broke out in the loft.

Crews from Burnley and Nelson attended the scene of the blaze at the house in Harefield Rise at around 4-30pm. The occupants left the house safely and there were no casualties.

An aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn was also called to the property. Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used to hosereels and a triple ladder extension to put the fire out.

They spent an hour-and-a-half at the scene and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. A ventilation fan was also necessary to clear smoke from the home.