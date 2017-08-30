Fire crews tackle blaze at industrial premises

Firefighters were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Burnley yesterday afternoon.
Two fire engines from Burnley were called to the scene of the incident at premises in Netherwood Road.
The blaze was in an extraction unit and crews wearing four sets of breathing apparatus tackled the flames using one hose reel.
Two ventilation units were also required to clear smoke from the area.
The cause of the fire is now being investigated.
