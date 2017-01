Firefighters were called to a house blaze in Padiham on Tuesday evening.

Crews from Burnley and Padiham attended the property in Burnley Road where a fire broke out in the first floor bathroom which then spread to the loft.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames with two hosereel jets and a portable fan unit to extract smoke and heat.

No-one was injured in the blaze which happened just after 9-30pm.