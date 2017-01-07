Financial planner Alan has it all figured out

A financial planner has achieved the ultimate symbol of professionalism in his industry.

Alan Walsh, who works at Burnley's Financial Affairs, has passed exams for the Chartered Insurance Institute's Advanced Diploma in financial planning on his first attempt.

And he is among only 20% of financial planners in the UK to have chartered status.

Achieving chartered status is the ultimate symbol of professionalism in any industry. For the financial planning sector, to attain chartered status demonstrates the highest possible standards and a firm commitment to offering the very best financial planning advice to both individuals and commercial clients.

To satisfy the requirements and gain the coveted gold card prestige, Alan proved that he has worked in financial planning for a minimum of five years and gathered the necessary qualification credits through exam passes and coursework.

Alan (32) said: "2016 was certainly a busy year for me! I reckon I must have completed around 300 hours of study between January and October, and I sat a total of four exams.

"Starting 2017 with chartered financial planner status is a wonderful feeling and makes all the hard work worthwhile. I was delighted to pass my advanced diploma exams first time too."