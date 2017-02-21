Fears grow over missing girl

Concern is growing for a teenage girl who has been missing from home for a week.

Macey Durkin (15) was last seen by a relative a week ago on Tuesday, February 14th at an address in Chatburn Avenue, Burnley.

Police said that Macey is especially vulnerable given her age and the fact she has been missing for a week now and added they need to find her.

She may be staying with someone and so if anyone knows who this is, or have seen her or know of her whereabouts, they are urged to get in contact with police immediately.

Macey is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike jumper with grey bits on it, jeans and bright white Nike Air Max trainers.

Macey has links to Burnley and Nelson and the wider Pendle area.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170214-1105.