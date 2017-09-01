Family turns detective to find truck smash driver

A family turned detective to track down the driver that smashed into their father's pickup truck parked outside their Ribble Valley home.

CCTV images show a red Peugeot crashing into the back of Andrew Howarth's Isuzu D-Max pickup truck parked on Whalley Road, Read.

The moment the red Peugeot smashes into the truck.

The accident happened at just after 6-30pm on Wednesday and has been viewed almost 30,000 times after being shared on Facebook by Mr Howarth and his daughters Lacie and Laurel.

And just a few hours after appearing online the family were contacted by someone who believed they had identified the owner.

Mr Howarth (50), who owns window installation service ADH Glazing and uses the truck for work, said the collision has caused damage to one of the springs, the tail light and some scratches to his truck, although there was a lot more damage to the other car.

"My daughter got a message from someone in the morning giving an address of the owner," said Mr Howarth, who subsequently took the wing mirror of the Peugeot, which had been knocked off in the incident, to the address and saw a "really damaged" car on the driveway.

However, the occupant's reaction was such that Mr Howarth was forced to report the matter to the police who are now continuing with their investigations.

Mr Howarth said that people's response on Facebook had been amazing.

"Social media is so powerful. I have been sent lots of pictures of red cars and people phoning me saying they are driving behind the car.

"It shows people want to help and there's a lot of decent people out there," he said.

A police spokeswoman said: "The incident has been reported to us and we are continuing to conduct our inquiries."

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.