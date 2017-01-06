Family tribute to man killed in Boxing Day hit-and-run

The family of a man who died following a Boxing Day hit-and-run has called him a "big man with a big heart".

Gary Lord (51) had been crossing the road outside the Princess Royal in Yorkshire Street at around 11-45pm on Monday, December 26th, when he was struck by a silver BMW 3 Series car.

He was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital where he died earlier this week.



Gary's family said: "Gary was a big man with a big heart, a gentle giant with an independent mind, who was truly loved by all that knew him.

“He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin and an avid member of the T.E.A.M R.I.S.E project which he loved being a part of and made many friends there and wherever he worked, as it shows by the hundreds of messages of concern and sympathy we have received.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the dedicated staff in the accident and emergency and intensive care unit at Preston Hospital he died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday.”

