Search

Family's hopes for military themed funeral for much loved Oliver

Oliver McIvor with his sisters Megan, Fearne and Romilly Barnett.

Oliver McIvor with his sisters Megan, Fearne and Romilly Barnett.

0
Have your say

The family of the teenage boy who collapsed and died at the weekend have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public who have donated an incredible £2,625 in just two days to help with funeral costs.

Component:1.8327188.1484065584, , ,$mergedBody