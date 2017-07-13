Family have lucky escape after car flips over

A family had a lucky escape when their car overturned on a road in Barrowford.

The frightening accident took place on Tuesday near Red Lane in Barnoldswick Road when the grey car clipped a stone and overturned.

Remarkably, the mother and two children travelling in the car were unhurt.

Police said all the family members were wearing seat belts, which had prevented serious injury.

The road was blocked for around half an hour due to the accident.