Face-painting in aid of We Love Manchester Emergency Fund

A Burnley face-painter will be setting up in the town centre on Saturday to raise money for the British Red Cross' 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund' in aid of the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Dawn Ashworth, of Fantasy Faces by Dawn, will be painting faces in the town centre on Saturday, June 24th to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by Manchester City Council to support those affected by the incident on May 22nd.

"The suggested donation is £2.50, but anyone can donate as much or as little as they can afford," said Dawn, who started Fantasy Faces by Dawn in 2011. "Every penny goes directly to the families of those bereaved or injured."

Dawn's Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fantasyfacesbydawn/.