Exciting blueprint to boost future of Padiham

An ambitious plan to breathe new life into Padiham and make it more attractive for residents, workers and visitors is set to be rubber-stamped by councillors next week.

A draft management plan, which is aimed at helping protect the heritage of Padiham conservation area, has been drawn up and, if councillors give it the go ahead, the public will be asked for their views and input.

The plan details the work required to protect and strengthen the Padiham Conservation Area as a site of special architectural and historic interest and make it attractive for residents, workers and visitors.

Burnley Council’s executive is recommended to approve the draft plan when it meets on Monday.

If approved, the public will be consulted on the proposals. The consultation will run for at least four weeks and will include an event to be held in Padiham town centre where people will be able to discuss the proposals. The consultation results will be considered in preparing the final draft of the management plan.

The Padiham Conservation Area Management Plan is a key component of a £1.4 million application to the Heritage Lottery Fund for the Padiham Townscape Heritage scheme Crafting the Future.

Coun. Sue Graham, executive member for regeneration and economic development, said: “Drawing up this conservation management plan is an important foundation stone for the overall heritage project that will help protect Padiham’s past, as well as invest in its future.

“Padiham is a lovely market town with some stunning historic architecture. We hope the HLF funding will bring the buildings and heritage back into full economic use. At the same time it will help enhance Padiham’s historic heart, build on the town’s civic pride, and attract more visitors and shoppers to the town.”

The Townscape Heritage scheme is focused on a compact area of mostly Victorian buildings at the heart of the conservation area.

The five-year programme aims to bring back traditional life and vitality to the town in a range of major works including:

* Overseeing the repair and restoration of historic buildings.

* Carrying out environmental improvements such as introducing traffic calming, pavement resurfacing and public art.

* Working with local partners on community events and heritage skills training.

If approved the project is expected to start in the autumn.