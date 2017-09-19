Evie makes memory walk unforgettable

Hoping her deceased grandfather would be looking down on her, a Burnley girl sent him an unforgettable message of love during a charity walk.

When six year-old Evie Jaide Cooke decided to take on a mile in memory of Alzheimer’s sufferers earlier this month, she wanted nothing more than to let her granddad, Trevor, know he was her inspiration.

Burnley and Pendle residents take on memory walk in aid of Alzheimer's Society. (s)

And so the caring girl created a poster to take with her as she completed one of six miles during Up & Active with Burnley and Pendle Councils’ Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

And for Up & Active Champion, Jane Ingham, it was testimony to the far-reaching impact of dementia.

“The walk was a real success, showing how many people are touched by dementia issues,” she said.

“When a family member is diagnosed, the effects are felt throughout the whole family, not just by the person with the illness.”

Residents and volunteers came together as comrades-in-arms in the fight against dementia, taking in Pendle Water and the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and starting at either Barden Marina, Burnley, or Victoria Park, Nelson.

And Jane couldn’t be more pleased with the “fantastic” turnout.

“The people from Burnley and Pendle are as big-hearted as ever, giving generously,” she said.

“We hope this annual walk will grow year on year, raising much needed money.”