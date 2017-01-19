Estate agent in line for prestigious award

An estate agent, with branches in Burnley and Pendle, is one of three shortlisted for a prestigious award at the North West Residential Property Awards.

Petty are in the running for the Residential Sales and Letting Agent of the Year and face two huge rivals for the award, City Residential of Liverpool; and the Manchester office of national chain,

However, the business has grounds to be confident as it has been selected consistently for 15 years by the world’s leading relocation company, Cartus as the only agent to represent them through the Relocation Agent Network in the Burnley and Pendle area.

The awards evening, which will be held at Lancashire County Cricket Club, recognises the absolute cream of the region’s housebuilding and residential property community and is set to host over 500 residential property professionals to celebrate the sector’s talent.

Last year’s winners included the likes of Steve Morgan, founder and chairman of Redrow, the English Cities Fund’s Vimto Gardens urban residential development; architecture practice Buttress; and developer First Step.

Ian Bythell, the Residential Director at Petty’s, added: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the Residential Sales and Letting Agent of the Year Award.

"It’s great recognition of the dedication of our team who all pride themselves on being both down-to-earth, but highly professional. We’re up against two huge businesses, but we’re really looking forward to the event."

The event is promoted by Business Insider magazine, whose features editor Joel Durkin said: “Residential property is vital to the North West’s economic growth ambitions. This year’s ceremony will build on the success of the inaugural awards as the new standard for recognising excellence within the region.”