Crowds flocked to Burnley Canal Festival last weekend and were treated to a host of entertainment and activities.

An impressive array of narrow boats and characters lined the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, with street entertainers, art installations, dancing, canoeing, craft stalls, boat trips and refreshments on offer.

Free car parking was provided at a number of venues with free entry to all events.

Organisers said the weekend had been a great success and were looking forward to repeating the event next year.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Entertainment and fun on waterways Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...