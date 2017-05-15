Emergency appointments only at health centre after cyber attack

Clitheroe Health Centre is running emergency appointments only due to the cyber attack on NHS computer systems across the UK on Friday.

Both the GP practices at the Castle Medical Group and Pendleside Medical Practice are taking calls on the limited number of phones available and seeing patients on an emergency basis only.

A spokesman said: "We have limited active phone lines and we ask for that people be as patient as possible."

The number for Castle Medical Group is 01200 413535 and it is 01200 413600 for Pendleside Medical Practice.