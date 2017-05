The election results for Burnley South West are as follows.

Liberal Democrats candidate Jeff Sumner has been elected with 1,195 votes, with Lian Pate (Labour) getting 981 votes, Dale Ferrier (Con) winning 655, Bill Brindle (Independent) winning 213, and Ceri Carmichael (Green Party) winning 140.

Turnout was 28.18% with 3,199 votes cast from a possible 11,352 voters.