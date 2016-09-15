Search

VIP opening for school's brand new library

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Jeff Sumner with students at Holy Trinity Primary School at the opening of the new library.

A primary school has opened a brand new library to encourage more children to read for pleasure.

Coun. Jeff Sumner was the VIP guest called on to open the new facility at Burnley's Holy Trinity C of E Primary School.

The school has completely renovated a classroom into a modern new library and they have invested over £1,000 in new books.

After the grand opening of the library, the Mayor enjoyed a tour of the school and answered questions from the pupils who were particularly interested in the chain and whether it was made of real gold.