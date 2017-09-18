Top marks for village school

A village primary school has preserved its position as a “good” school following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Kelbrook Primary School built on its previous inspection in July, since the appointment of new headteacher Angela Dugdale and the restructuring of the teaching team.

The latest report states that since then there has been a consistent positive ethos across the school and a strong culture that emphasises pupils’ personal development as well as their academic achievement.

All staff and pupils feel part of a united team, it added.

Pupils have a very positive experience, appreciate the richness of the curriculum, speak with great enthusiasm about reading, get a very broad and balanced curriculum and flourish personally and academically.

Angela Dugdale said: “We are thrilled with the report. The inspection report highlights how hard the teachers, staff and children work to make Kelbrook school a wonderful primary school.

“It agrees with our own self-evaluations on how to continue to take the school forward and acknowledges that pupils enjoy their education in a small and caring environment.”

The school was described as “very much a part of the local village community” and was said to work well with other local schools.

Indeed, Kelbrook’s teachers were said to benefit from and contribute to other schools in a range of joint learning projects.

The active parents’ association ensures that there are many community events, a number of which take place in the local village hall and at St Mary’s CE Church.

Inspectors also found that both the indoor and outdoor settings are bright and stimulating. Children behave well in the early years because staff make their expectations clear and establish routines quickly.

The inspection also stated that children in early years benefit from good teaching.

Additionally, the classroom was said to be well organised and resourced to enable children to select activities, which enhance their learning.

Inspectors highlighted the next steps that the school must take including providing more provision for the most-able pupils so that their progress is further accelerated, and to give pupils more frequent opportunities to write at length and in more detail in their English and topic work.