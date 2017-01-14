Students raise cash in class for domestic abuse service

Secondary school students from Burnley have helped to raise money and awareness in support of a domestic abuse service.

The young people of Sir John Thursby Community College raised £800 through a non-uniform today in support of SafeNet Domestic Abuse Services.

Assemblies educating the pupils at the school on domestic violence, the effects this can have on families and where help can be found if needed were presented as part of a week-long initiative to all year groups by staff from SafeNet.

Following this, the pupils then decided to donate the money from their end of term non-uniform day to support the local Refuge in Burnley.

Toni Collinge, career development co-ordinator said: “It was heart-warming to have students working together to raise awareness of a local provision that has supported members of our own community.

“Our students are always very generous when fund-raising and once again they dug deep; raising a fantastic amount for Safenet while enjoying a non-uniform day.”

Helen Gauder, managing director of SafeNet, said: “Thank you to all the students and staff at Sir John Thursby who have supported SafeNet, and raised funds to help the women and children living at our Burnley refuge.

“This £800 is a fantastic amount and will make a real difference.

“Many of our residents arrive with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, and we intend to use the funds raised to provide basic welcome packs for new residents containing toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, nightwear, and other essentials.”

