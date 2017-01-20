Special school's charity dilemma

A Burnley special school faced losing £100 from its charity due to the sudden closure of an Indian restaurant – until others stepped in to help.

Holly Grove School in Barden Lane paid a deposit for a fund-raising evening at the Green Bangla, Marsden Road, but school staff were shocked to discover the restaurant had closed at short notice for refurbishment.

When the school put out a desperate appeal on Facebook, an anonyous donor offered £100, while Nura Hoque from Suruchi restaurant in Barrowford offered to host the evening.

Teaching assistant Katie Wood said: “We paid a £100 deposit for our curry night, which was organised to raise money for the school charity, the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, set up in memory of one of our former pupils.

“We have been trying in vain to get our money back as £100 is a lot of money for us.



“We provide grants twice a year to families that are struggling and provide equipment and sensory items for pupils to use at home, and are trying to save up to take some of our pupils on a residential trip in the summer.

“We are very grateful to the anonymous donor and to Nura for helping out.”

The fund-raising evening will be held on Wednesday February 8th at 7pm at Suruchi in Barrowford with tickets costing £12.95. Tickets are on sale now from Holly Grove School with a £5 deposit securing your place.

The Burnley Express previously reported that police officers visited the Green Bangla restaurant on January 11th to reports of alleged electricity theft.

Officers discovered a cable had been laid from the premises to a nearby residential property.