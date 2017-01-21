Sir John Thursby students raise for SafeNet

A non-uniform day at Sir John Thursby Community College in Burnley has raised £800 for women and children living at SafeNet Domestic Abuse Services' Burnley refuge.

After a series of assemblies educating the pupils on domestic violence, including the effects this can have on families and where help can be found if needed, were presented as part of a week-long initiative to all year groups by staff from SafeNet, the pupils decided to donate the money from their end-of-term non-uniform day to the local refuge in Burnley.

Toni Collinge, Career Development Coordinator, said: "It was heart-warming to have students working together to raise awareness of a local provision that has supported members of our own community. Our students are always very generous when fundraising and once again they dug deep; raising a fantastic amount for Safenet whilst enjoying a non-uniform day"

Helen Gauder, Managing Director of SafeNet, said: “Thank you to all the students and staff at Sir John Thursby who have supported SafeNet, and raised funds to help the women and children living at our Burnley refuge, £800 is a fantastic amount and will make a real difference.

"Many of our residents arrive with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, and we intend to use the funds raised to provide basic welcome packs for new residents containing toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, nightwear, and other essentials,” she added.