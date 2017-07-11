Shuttleworth pupils enjoy university day of science wizardry

There was an explosion of science wizardry at this university event attended by Year 7 and 8 pupils.

Shuttleworth College headed to the Lancashire Science Festival where 29 of its pupils tested a model of a nuclear reactor.

“It was a superb day,” said technology teacher Jen Hughes. “The pupils engaged with the floor show exhibition, watched a range of colourful and fiery chemistry experiments and also took part in an engineering workshop where they had to use triangulation to build strong structures – which they did successfully!"

The event, held at UCLAN, explored science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

"All the pupils on the trip were brilliant, they behaved perfectly and were a credit to the school," Jen added.

"One pupil told me it was a day she will always remember.

"The trip was enjoyable as well as educational. It was great for the pupils to meet scientists and university students to learn more about possible future careers."