Sample questions from new higher-tier maths papers

In England, the overhaul saw traditional A* to G grades replaced with a 9 to 1 system in both core subjects.
The changes to GCSE English and maths are aimed at making the exams "more challenging", according to Government policy objectives.

Here are some questions from specimen mathematics higher-tier papers from the AQA exam board.