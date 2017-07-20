Pupils sail their way to success in university challenge

This wave of 12 high school pupils took on the twist, turns and rapids of a university Boat Race Challenge.

The Unity College pupils were among the “Most Able” chosen for their academic prowess to compete in the Selection Day at Nelson & Colne College.



Unity’s Assistant Headteacher, Miss Jane McGregor, said: “It was wonderful to see them thinking outside the box and growing in confidence.”



This demanding event was designed to empower the Year 9 candidates to progress onto the UK’s top universities.



Each teenager undertook exercises in team-building, leadership and problem-solving, and delivered a presentation to three judges.



Lucy Smith, Ben Harrison, Adam Brierley, Fion Lam, Jake O’Dowd and Sophie Savage landed a place on the three-year programme and will go on to complete termly activities, compete against other schools and visit Oxford or Cambridge University. Lennon Jackson was named as the reserve.



“All the pupils involved can be very proud of their personal achievements on the day,” Miss McGregor added. “They faced all the challenges with overwhelming enthusiasm and determination.”