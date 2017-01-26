Pupils named Queens of the Court

These high school pupils have been crowned badminton champions.

Sir John Thursby Community College’s girls team finished in first place in the annual Burnley Schools Badminton Tournament on Monday, January 23rd.

Hibah Tabassam, Katie Earnshaw, Ellie Spencer, Jasmine North and Sienna Rattigan (pictured) triumphed in singles and doubles before winning the Queen of the Court.

Headteacher David Burton said: “These girls impressed everyone with their skill on the badminton court and also the polite and respectful manner with which they conducted themselves.”