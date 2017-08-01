Pop singer Jash is taking on cyberbullies

A BBC Introducing singer will reveal his struggles against cyberbullies in a brave talk at a Burnley school.

Jash will perform new single, Now You’re Gone, before sitting down to discuss online safety with pupils at Unity College.

“Being an artist means you have to put yourself out there”, he said. “Sometimes the feedback you receive is positive, sometimes it’s negative.

“I have a good friend who put a song out as a tribute to his dad, who passed away, and people wound up slating him for it. While I’ve never had something as extreme as that happen to me, I’ve had people try to put me down on social media.”

Jash is holding his head high as he makes his way across the country touring schools. And since his new track has already made waves on national radio, he is proving the cyberbullies wrong.

The singer, who names Kygo and The Weeknd as his main inspirations for their genre-defining songs and unwavering work ethic, is hoping to follow-up on the success of his previous single, Parachute.

“When it comes down to it,” he added, “you should keep doing what you’re doing because there are still plenty of people out there appreciating what you do.”

He will visit the school on Thursday, August 17th.