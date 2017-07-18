'Outstanding' Burnley nursery's glowing Ofsted report

Having earned a glowing report from Ofsted in its latest inspection, an 'Outstanding' Burnley nursery has been warmly praised for its "superb" provision across the board

Stoneyholme Nursery School on March Street in Burnley has been adjudged to be 'Outstanding' in all areas after the latest round of Ofsted inspections in June, with special praise reserved for the nursery's "deeply skilled, knowledgeable, and passionate" Head Teacher, Shamim Ashraf.

"We are very proud," said Mrs Ashraf. "It means so much to this community; Stoneyholme doesn't often get good press. We work so closely with parents, governors, and staff, so it's something to celebrate - to be associated with something of outstanding quality.

"Being an area of high deprivation, it puts Stoneyholme in a really good position," Mrs Ashraf continued. "We've had inquiries from other schools asking to come and see our provision because it's so highly recommended, so we've got a lot of visits booked for the Autumn."

Rated as 'Outstanding' in all key areas, including the effectiveness of leadership and management; the quality of teaching, learning, and assessment; the personal development, behaviour, and welfare; and the outcomes for pupils, the report praised the "first-rate" nursery.

"Staff assess children’s abilities thoroughly, frequently, and accurately," it read. "The teaching that children experience is exciting and meaningful, resources are superb, [and] teamwork among staff is first-rate. Support for children who speak English as an additional language is excellent.

"During their time at Stoneyholme, children make excellent progress in their knowledge, skills, and attitudes," it added. "They become confident, enthusiastic learners."

"We're thrilled with the children - their enthusiasm for learning came across during the inspection," Mrs Ashraf explained. "Their passion for learning has been ignited by the provision here and they engage with their surroundings readily and are so eager to learn.

"When children come to us, generally they're typically below a certain level so to make such good progress and achievements is remarkable. We're so proud.

"The teamwork is what makes the nursery so special," she added.