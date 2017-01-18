Nelson and Colne College launch new University Centre

Nelson and Colne College have officially launched a new University Centre, offering learners the chance to gain a University-level qualification locally, flexibly, and affordably in an exciting expansion of adult provision.

The expansion at Nelson and Colne College will launch on Monday, January 30th and will give people the opportunity to fast-track their career and increase their earning potential by taking advantage of the chance to gain a nationally-recognised qualification alongside other work and personal commitments.

Adults currently have the last-minute opportunity to enroll onto one of the undergraduate courses beginning in February, including Business Studies HNC/D (Higher National Certificate/Diploma), Computing and Systems Development HNC/D, Engineering Manufacturing/Electrical/Maintenance HNC/D, and Sport HNC/D, with plans to expand the range of courses on offer in the future.

Principal of Nelson and Colne College, Amanda Melton, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of NCC’s University Centre. A great deal of hard work has gone into the development of our Higher Education offer, so it is great to now see it come to fruition.

“The College already has an outstanding reputation for quality education, with us being number one in the country for apprenticeship success, number one in Lancashire for A Levels and number one in the area for vocational success – so we are delighted that we can build on this further," she added.

"The offer of higher level qualifications that are flexible, affordable, and right on the doorstep is fantastic news for Pendle and the wider area.”

The opening of the new University Centre, which could herald future conjunctive initiatives with other universities, will see VIP guests and employers attend an official opening ceremony.

The college will also be hosting a traditional graduation ceremony where NCC’s Higher Education graduates will be recognised after a canapé and fizz reception and a live performance from international opera singer and former NCC student Sean Ruane.

Dr Steve Wright, Director for Higher Education at NCC, said: “This is a great opportunity for the College to develop its Higher Education provision. Currently we offer HNCs, HNDs and Higher Apprenticeships in Engineering, Sport, Business, Science and IT, as well as the PGCE for individuals looking to enter into the teaching profession.

“Down the line, our aim is to offer a broader range of University-level qualifications in areas such as Health and Social Care, Public Services, Science, and the Arts to name a few, as well as the development of Foundation Degrees and ‘top up’ degree opportunities in partnership with universities," he added.

“Our offer is responsive to local need, and working alongside local employers and our communities, we will continue to develop our curriculum to meet demand.”