Morgan aiming high with architect dreams

A student from Burnley is hoping to make his mark on the world of architecture after securing an unconditional place on a degree at the University of Greenwich - despite the university not yet meeting him face to face.

Morgan Yates (18) a student at Blackburn College, now has his sights set high on London's architectural skyline as he prepares to move to the capital to start his degree.

University Admissions tutors at the University of Greenwich were so impressed with Morgan's work they offered him a place on the BA (Hons) Architecture degree unconditionally.

The former Blessed Trinity student from Rosegrove said: "I can't wait to move to London to start my degree. I'm aware of how big the capital is going to seem compared to Burnley and how difficult and expensive it's going to be, but I really cannot wait."