"Magical and fun" Burnley nursery earns 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

A Burnley nursery has received a glowing report from the UK's educational regulator, Ofsted, with the Head Teacher claiming she is "really pleased" after earned the 'Outstanding' rating.

Taywood Nursery School on Accrington Road was inspected in May of this year and was adjudged to have retained their previous rating of 'Outstanding', with Head Teacher, Gail Murphy, praising the nursery's exemplary staff.

"We're really pleased with our achievements," Gail said. "We have highly qualified, consistent staff - including teachers - who are committed to ensuring children have plenty of opportunities to experience a rich curriculum in a welcoming and homely environment.

"We provide lots of experiences for the children through our work with local artists," Gail added. "We value our relationships with parents and work together to make sure the needs of every child are met."

Having been open for 85 years, Taywood Nursery previously operated as two separate nurseries on site but became one nursery from September 2016 and offers a range of full year, term time, full day, and sessional places for children aged 0-4 years, as well as funded places for two, three, and four-year-olds.

"Learning at your school is a magical and fun experience, which all children relish," the report stated. "The outside area is a labyrinth of exciting places for children to learn and play, whatever the weather.

"Parents are equally resounding in their praise of the school, [talking] avidly about the ‘amazing support’ that you and your staff provide," the report continued."All groups of children make rapid gains in their learning and are very well prepared for their transition into Reception."