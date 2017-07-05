In pictures: Pupils, teachers and schools honoured at Education Awards

Schools from across the area were in the spotlight at the 2017 East Lancashire Newspapers’ Education Awards.

The stunning setting of main sponsors Burnley College once again provided an inspirational venue as pupils, teachers and parents gathered.



Visitors were greeted by the deputy principal of the college, Karen Buchanan,



The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Howard Baker was inattendance.



Musical entertainment was provided by Burnley College student Rosie Booth.

Education Awards winners

ELN group editor Chris Daggett said: “Once again we have heard of the amazing educational talent and dedication that exists in our area. We are lucky to have some fantastic facilities backed up by fantastic teachers and students.”

Reedley Primary School was named Primary School of the Year with Blessed Trinity RC College collecting the secondary school crown.