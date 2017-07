It was time for the girls to put on their prom frocks and the boys to get suited and booted as pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College held their end-of-year prom evening.

Students from the school donned their finery and posed for pictures before heading off to the Dunkenhalgh Hotel for the big night out.

Pupils before their prom

Send in your school prom pictures to john.deehan@jpress.co.uk