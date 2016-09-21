Harringtons Tuition Centre opens with a bang

The Burnley and Pendle branch of Harringtons Tuition Centre opened at a highly successful launch event last month.

The Ofsted-registered centre offers extra-curricular education to pupils aged 4-18 and already has branches in Bolton and Bury.

With many public figures, including Conservative MP for Pendle, Andrew Stephenson, and Pendle's Deputy Mayoress, Rosemary Caroll, in attendance, the event went down without a hitch.

Andrew Stephenson MP said: “This is a fantastic centre and will really help the children in the Burnley and Pendle area to excel and reach the highest heights in their education.”

Pendle Deputy Mayoress Rosemary Caroll said: “The building is fantastic; the enthusiasm and passion for teaching is overwhelming.”

The former Mayor of Burnley, Rafique Malik, said: "I am very happy to see this project take off. This is a great initiative is to help children and the community and anything to do with education is always welcomed."