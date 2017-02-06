Graduates celebrate University Centre launch

Some of the county’s future industry stars have been honoured at Nelson and Colne College’s first ever graduation ceremony.

The traditional ceremony took place after the launch of the College’s new University Centre which will give learners the chance to gain a University-level qualification locally, flexibly and affordably – in a bid to fast-track their career and increase their earning potential.

Around 45 graduates dressed in caps and gowns were recognised at the special ceremony

Undergraduate courses beginning this month HNC and HNDs including business studies, computing and systems development; engineering manufacturing/electrical/maintenance and sport. As part of the College’s new offer it can now help learners gain nationally recognised qualifications, even if they have other work and personal commitments.

Around 45 graduates dressed in caps and gowns and wearing broad smiles who have already taken that opportunity with the college were recognised at the special ceremony.

They have successfully completed their respective PGCE, Cert Ed and Foundation Degree in Learning Support qualifications through the University of Huddersfield.

Students who achieved a HNC in electrical and electronic engineering and manufacturing engineering, also received their honours in front of representatives from the college and universities.

Dignitaries and VIPs also present included governors, employers, the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, local headteachers and representatives from the University of Cumbria.

They were treated to a canapé and fizz reception, before the official ceremony, as well as a live performance from internationally-renowned big band swing singer and former college student Russell Shaun.

Following the glittering graduation ceremony, the graduates shared the special moment together by throwing their caps into the air with delight in time-honoured tradition.

Principal of Nelson and Colne College, Amanda Melton, said: “The ceremony was a wonderful occasion and it was brilliant to see the joy on the faces of all the graduates who have worked so hard to achieve their honours. Congratulations to all of them!

“I was also immensely proud to launch our University Centre. A great deal of effort has gone into the development of our higher education offer, so to see it come to fruition is thrilling.

“Our greatest wish in this University Centre launch is to provide students with life-changing opportunities to gain relevant higher level knowledge and skills, and to provide employers with graduates who are not only well educated but highly useful in the workplace.

“We are also in the process of developing important links with successful universities across the region, including the University of Cumbria.”

Engineering graduate Joel Procter (27) said: “My HNC has given me a good insight onto the working world … and has allowed me to progress onto a HND – which is the equivalent to two full years studying at University.”