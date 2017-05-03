East Lancashire Newspapers is proud to announce its Educations Awards 2017

East Lancashire Newspapers are proud to announce its sixth Education Awards.

These awards will celebrate primary and secondary education across East Lancashire.

Sponsored by Burnley College and in association with BAE Systems. The awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area.

The campaign will recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

There are ten categories. They are – Primary School of the Year Award, Secondary School of the Year Award, Inspirational Teaching Award, School Pupil of the Year Award, Sports Achievement Award, Sustainable School Award, Unsung Hero Award, Career Aspiration Award, Innovation in Technology and Young Scientist/Engineer Award.

Each category has its own criteria for nomination, which you can see on these pages.

We are inviting our readers to be actively involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates.

Our Editor Chris Daggett said: “East Lancashire Newspapers is delighted to unveil our sixth education awards.

To nominate a school, pupil, teacher or member of staff couldn’t be easier. Simply send in your nomination to Education Awards, Promotions Department, Burnley Express, Suite 104, Empire Business Park, Off Liverpool Road, Burnley, BB12 6HH or you can email your entry to competitions@eastlancsnews.co.uk

Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating, explain in no more than 250 words why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number.

Closing date for nominations is Friday 26th May 9am.

The awards presentation evening will be at the Burnley College on Monday 3rd July.

The Awards are open to primary and secondary schools only. Sixth forms and nurseries are not eligible for this competition.

A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR - BURNLEY COLLEGE

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre’s main focus is our passion to provide outstanding opportunities for our students to succeed. Education is vital for our young people, to ensure they achieve their dreams and enable them to succeed in life, both in fulfilling careers and in building strong personal and social skills. Rated as ‘Outstanding’ in our last Ofsted inspection and continually highly commended for our secure, welcoming learning environment, we are proud to be one of the highest performing colleges in the country.

Last year our students achieved a 99.6% A Level pass rate and 100% Advanced Level Vocational pass rate for the eleventh year running. 89% of our students achieved at least one high A*-C grade at A Level and 63% of our outstanding A Level students achieved at least one A* - B grade. More than 550 of our students progressed to some of the country’s top universities.

Offering Advanced Academic, Vocational and Apprenticeship programmes within high-specification learning environments and facilities such as the Centre for Engineering Excellence inspired by industry and leading employers, we ensure that our students receive a high quality education that allows them to achieve their full potential now and throughout their careers.

The future of the North of England relies on a new generation of bright, skilled, innovative and entrepreneurial individuals, and it’s up to us as educational institutions to nurture the important minds of tomorrow. Innovative technologies are used by inspirational teachers and trainers in classrooms, laboratories and workshops to bring learning to life. A combination of a structured learning environment together with extra-curricular opportunities help our students to grow in character. Gaining valuable life skills as well as Advanced qualifications nurtures individuals who are mature, confident and prepared for their aspirational careers.

That’s why Burnley College Sixth Form Centre is extremely proud to be sponsoring the Lancashire Telegraph Education Awards for the sixth year in succession. We are looking forward to celebrating the educational achievements and advancements of schools, Sixth Forms and Colleges throughout Lancashire.

Education in Lancashire has much to be proud of. The Education Awards 2017 is a perfect way to commend and congratulate individuals and entire institutions who are doing everything they can to ensure the success of their pupils and students. We are delighted to once again be at the heart of celebrating the academic excellence of the area’s highest achieving pupils on this prestigious evening.

IN ASSOCIATION WITH – BAE SYSTEMS

2017 is an exciting year in the proud history of BAE Systems nurturing and developing talent through our business in Lancashire.

Late last year, we opened a new £15m training academy at our site in Samlesbury which will provide a hub for investing in the bright, young talents packed with ideas who will become our workforce of the future. This facility includes state-of-the-art technology in advanced manufacturing, simulation and education, to prepare our new recruits to tackle the challenges we face today and in the future.

We have received almost 13 applications for every one of the 194 apprentices our Military Air & Information business will take on this September, the majority of which will be based at our sites in Lancashire.

The Academy will provide them with on-the-job training alongside other opportunities. Many will then go on to study for university degrees, proving that choosing an apprenticeship is not a road block to academic excellence.

But, we recognise that recruiting for our own workforce is not the only thing we can do, which is why we continue to play our part in letting young people know of the wealth of exciting opportunities which careers in engineering and manufacturing can offer.

Our education roadshows have reached more than 250,000 school children in the past 10 years and our team of 325 education ambassadors are committed to continuing to deliver education activities across Lancashire and beyond.

In the past six months, we have held special open evenings to attract the next generation of young female engineers to the industry, and invited parents working across our sites to bring their children to get a glimpse of life working alongside world-leading technologies.

BAE Systems is delighted to support the East Lancashire Newspapers Education Awards because we know from first-hand experience what a difference education makes to the development of vibrant, intelligent and curious young minds.